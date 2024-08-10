Video of Rapper TRAVIS SCOTT being dragged out of 5-star Paris hotel in handcuffs following arrest







Friday, August 9, 2024 - Rapper Travis Scott was arrested at the upscale Four Seasons Hotel George V in Paris after a heated altercation with his bodyguard.

The 33-year-old "Sicko Mode" artist was seen being forcibly escorted by three police officers through the hotel lobby, with his hands cuffed behind his back, before being placed into a waiting police car.

The video shows Scott remaining silent as paparazzi and onlookers attempted to question him about the incident. He was then aggressively pushed into the backseat of the police vehicle, where officers secured his seatbelt. The footage concludes with Scott entering a van, no longer in handcuffs.

The incident reportedly stemmed from a dispute between Scott and his bodyguard over a paparazzo allegedly accessing the trunk of Scott's car. The confrontation escalated, leading to the intervention of hotel staff, who then called the police.

The Paris prosecutor's office confirmed the arrest, stating, "On Aug. 9, 2024, police officers were called to the George V hotel and arrested the rapper nicknamed Travis Scott for assaulting a security guard." According to the statement, the security guard had attempted to separate Scott from his bodyguard during the argument, resulting in Scott's arrest.

Travis Scott was in Paris attending the 2024 Olympics and had been staying at the George V. A representative for the rapper has indicated that they are in direct communication with Parisian authorities to resolve the matter quickly.

