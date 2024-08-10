Video of Rapper TRAVIS SCOTT being dragged out of 5-star Paris hotel in handcuffs following arrest

Friday, August 9, 2024 - Rapper Travis Scott was arrested at the upscale Four Seasons Hotel George V in Paris after a heated altercation with his bodyguard.
The 33-year-old "Sicko Mode" artist was seen being
forcibly escorted by three police officers through the hotel lobby, with his
hands cuffed behind his back, before being placed into a waiting police car.
The video shows Scott remaining silent as paparazzi and
onlookers attempted to question him about the incident. He was then
aggressively pushed into the backseat of the police vehicle, where officers
secured his seatbelt. The footage concludes with Scott entering a van, no
longer in handcuffs.
The incident reportedly stemmed from a dispute between Scott
and his bodyguard over a paparazzo allegedly accessing the trunk of Scott's
car. The confrontation escalated, leading to the intervention of hotel staff,
who then called the police.
The Paris prosecutor's office confirmed the arrest, stating,
"On Aug. 9, 2024, police officers were called to the George V hotel and
arrested the rapper nicknamed Travis Scott for assaulting a security
guard." According to the statement, the security guard had attempted to
separate Scott from his bodyguard during the argument, resulting in Scott's
arrest.
Travis Scott was in Paris attending the 2024 Olympics and
had been staying at the George V. A representative for the rapper has indicated
that they are in direct communication with Parisian authorities to resolve the
matter quickly.
Watch the video below
Travis Scott has been arrested the George V hotel in Paris, France after an alleged fight involving a security guard and his own bodyguard. pic.twitter.com/sanhWoYogI— VideoMixtape.com (@VideoMixtape_) August 9, 2024
