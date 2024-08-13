OPARANYA’s days as CS are numbered as pressure piles on RUTO to sack him ASAP – Look! This is serious

Wednesday, August 14, 2024 - Cooperatives and Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises Development Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya may lose his seat days after his appointment.
This is after another petition
was filed to force President William Ruto to fire him over corruption.
Fredrick Mulaa, a concerned
citizen, filed a petition at the anti-corruption division of the High Court to
compel Ruto to rescind his decision to appoint Oparanya.
He argues that the DPP's
decision to drop the charges was not only illegal but also compromised the
principles of transparency, accountability, and integrity.
Mulaa contends that the charges
against Oparanya were grounded in solid evidence and that the DPP's reversal
was influenced by political considerations rather than the public interest.
Mulaa’s petition questions the
timing of the DPP’s decision, pointing out that it coincided with Oparanya’s
nomination to the Cabinet.
He argues that the move to drop
the charges without further investigation undermines the integrity of the DPP’s
office and raises serious concerns about the influence of powerful individuals
in the justice system.
The court filing also highlights
the fact that Opranya’s nomination disregarded critical material evidence
related to his integrity.
Mulaa asserts that the
appointment process should have taken into account the unresolved corruption
allegations, which could have disqualified Oparanya from holding public office.
The EACC had recommended charges
against Oparanya for allegedly receiving Ksh56.7 million from a county contractor.
