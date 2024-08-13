OPARANYA’s days as CS are numbered as pressure piles on RUTO to sack him ASAP – Look! This is serious





Wednesday, August 14, 2024 - Cooperatives and Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises Development Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya may lose his seat days after his appointment.

This is after another petition was filed to force President William Ruto to fire him over corruption.

Fredrick Mulaa, a concerned citizen, filed a petition at the anti-corruption division of the High Court to compel Ruto to rescind his decision to appoint Oparanya.

He argues that the DPP's decision to drop the charges was not only illegal but also compromised the principles of transparency, accountability, and integrity.

Mulaa contends that the charges against Oparanya were grounded in solid evidence and that the DPP's reversal was influenced by political considerations rather than the public interest.

Mulaa’s petition questions the timing of the DPP’s decision, pointing out that it coincided with Oparanya’s nomination to the Cabinet.

He argues that the move to drop the charges without further investigation undermines the integrity of the DPP’s office and raises serious concerns about the influence of powerful individuals in the justice system.

The court filing also highlights the fact that Opranya’s nomination disregarded critical material evidence related to his integrity.

Mulaa asserts that the appointment process should have taken into account the unresolved corruption allegations, which could have disqualified Oparanya from holding public office.

The EACC had recommended charges against Oparanya for allegedly receiving Ksh56.7 million from a county contractor.

