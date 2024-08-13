CS MUTUA swings into action to avert teachers’ strike as he moves with speed to neutralize the threat – See what he did yesterday?





Wednesday, August 14, 2024 - Newly appointed Labour Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua has moved to avert the looming teachers’ strike which would otherwise paralyze learning in public schools.

This is after he met with officials from the Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) to neutralize the threat.

In a statement, the CS revealed that he had met leaders from the Union, among them Secretary-General Collins Oyuu and National Chairman Patrick Munuhe.

The goal of the meeting was to address growing concerns that could potentially lead to a nationwide teachers’ strike.

Among the key issues raised were the expected pay rise of teachers up to 9 percent as per the 2021 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

"I met with the National Steering Council of the Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT), led by Secretary General Collins Oyuu and National Chairman Patrick Munuhe, to address growing concerns that could potentially lead to a nationwide teachers’ strike," announced Mutua.

"The union raised several key issues, including the delay in implementing the second phase of the 2021 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), which promised a salary increment of 7% to 9%, as well as concerns about the teachers’ medical scheme, non-remittance of SACCO and loan deductions, and delays in retirement benefit payments."

Over the last two weeks, the two main teachers’ unions, KNUT and Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET), issued a 7-day strike notice should the demands fail to be met by the time schools reopen.

Other key demands included confirming junior secondary school teachers and addressing the government's failure to meet the CBA agreement.

