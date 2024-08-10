“My new journey begins,” - Former SAUTI SOL member CHIMANO announces his next move.





Saturday, August 10, 2024 - Popular singer, songwriter, and performer, Willis Chimano has signed a two-year contract with Sol Generation Publishing.

Chimano said this marks the beginning of his new journey.

"Here we go, my new journey begins. I'm so grateful for how far life has brought me.

"My previous chapter defined and filled me but like a chapter read, we finished reading that one, and it's time to turn a new page.

"I'm not only grateful to still be able to share my voice, an amazing God-given gift.

"With Chimandems, now get to build community do us, thrive and rise on our own terms.

"Being part of Sauti Sol was the greatest privilege of my life, now I'm off on this amazing journey that I'm looking forward to," he said

The song 'Do You Remember' is Chimano's first single under Sol generation publishing.

