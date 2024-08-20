God bless OSCAR SUDI as he gifts RAILA’s diehard supporter NURU OKANGA a whopping Sh1.3 million and a 3-bedroom house





Tuesday, August 20, 2024 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s diehard supporter Nuru Okanga is over the moon.

This is after he received a generous gift from Kapsaret Member of Parliament and President William Ruto’s friend Oscar Sudi.

Sudi extended a generous hand to Nuru Okanga, gifting him a 3-bedroomed house and a cash token of Ksh1.3 million.

The heartwarming gesture was made public during a candid sit-down on the popular Obinna show, where Sudi demonstrated his commitment to uplifting the lives of those in need.

During the interview, Sudi expressed his desire to see Okanga, who has been a vocal supporter of political causes, start a new chapter in life.

The lawmaker instructed Okanga to find a suitable 3-bedroomed house within one of Nairobi's ongoing affordable housing projects, emphasizing the importance of choosing a location that would best serve his family's needs.

"Do you want KSh 1.3 million? Give me your account, and I will deposit the money for you. Not immediately; I will do it later. However, regarding what I have arranged for you, do this: go and look for a house under the affordable housing scheme; find a three-bedroom house."

"And I want you to go to Kibera or Mukuru Kwa Njenga and look for a three-bedroom house. I have bought this for you as if I bought it for the children, and you should now start life and continue. Go and furnish everything. There is no place where affordable housing has not been launched," Sudi stated.

In addition to the house, Sudi requested Okanga's bank account details, promising to deposit Ksh1.3 million to further support him.

"That's what I thought I should help you with so that you understand matters of money. Go and look, then come to my office tomorrow; there is a lawyer there who will guide you, explain the options, and help you find a house I can buy for you, even if it takes a year to complete.

"We will find one that is ready, and I will give you KSh 1.3 million, and then we will see," the MP stated.

