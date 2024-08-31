Nobody can lay a trap to catch RAILA ODINGA!! – ICHUNG’WAH mocks GACHAGUA and tells Kikuyus to stop blackmailing RUTO





Saturday, August 31, 2024 - National Assembly Majority Leader, Kimani Ichung’wah has renewed his attacks on Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who has declared himself the political kingpin of the Mt. Kenya region.

Ichung’wah attacked Gachagua during the thanksgiving ceremony of Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi in Siaya County.

The Kikuyu constituency lawmaker stoked the fire after making remarks that anyone who attempts to trap Raila Odinga would eventually trap themselves.

"Mtu akifikiria atawekea baba mitego atajitega mwenyewe (Anyone who thinks they can lay traps for Raila Odinga will only trap himself)," Ichung’wah said.

Ichung’wah went ahead to note that the Mt Kenya region should be grateful for the more than 7 cabinet secretaries and the deputy president.

“One thing I’ve learnt from this region; is they have been given only two CSs but they are very grateful.

"We have more than seven CSs and the deputy president; we should appreciate this and not sabotage and blackmail the president,” Ichung’wah remarked.

