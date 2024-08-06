6 months pregnant Kisumu lady takes her own life, days after complaining of being dumped by her partner and lacking basic necessities - RIP! JOSEPHINE AKIRI (PHOTOs).





Saturday, August 31, 2024 - Josephine Akiri, a lady presumably in her early 20s, has been found dead inside her rented apartment in Kisumu's Nyamasaria estate.

According to reports, Akiri took her own life inside her house using a rope.

Excerpts of online chats with her friends showed her lamenting about her supposed partner, who allegedly neglected her after she fell pregnant.

Josephine also complained of a lack of basics, including food, given that she could not fend for herself owing to the heavy pregnancy.

She accused her partner of spoiling ladies with expensive liquor in clubs after neglecting her.

“He is seen in clubs with different ladies and buying expensive alcohol every weekend.

"He doesn't care anymore about me, given that I am carrying his child.

"He doesn't bother to make a call or text to check on how I am doing.

"When I tell him I am sick, he acts helpless. I can't go to work because I have become lazy due to pregnancy.

"I asked him to help pay rent” Josephine lamented to a friend in one of the chats.

Her body has been moved to the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching & Referral Hospital mortuary for an autopsy.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.