Disgruntled customer raises concerns over Equity Bank staff serving customers while drunk.

Saturday, August 31, 2024 - Staff members of Equity Bank Thika, Kenyatta branch are on the spot for allegedly going to work while drunk, thus damaging the reputation of the top bank.
According to a disgruntled corporate client who reached out
to Robert Alai, the staff serve clients while intoxicated on Saturdays and
Mondays after spending the night indulging in alcohol.
Some of the staff members at the Kenyatta branch allegedly
go to work on Monday smelling alcohol after a weekend of heavy partying.
The client who sought anonymity recalled an incident where
one of the staff members was too drunk to serve the clients and urged the human
resource manager to act.
