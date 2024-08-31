Disgruntled customer raises concerns over Equity Bank staff serving customers while drunk.





Saturday, August 31, 2024 - Staff members of Equity Bank Thika, Kenyatta branch are on the spot for allegedly going to work while drunk, thus damaging the reputation of the top bank.

According to a disgruntled corporate client who reached out to Robert Alai, the staff serve clients while intoxicated on Saturdays and Mondays after spending the night indulging in alcohol.

Some of the staff members at the Kenyatta branch allegedly go to work on Monday smelling alcohol after a weekend of heavy partying.

The client who sought anonymity recalled an incident where one of the staff members was too drunk to serve the clients and urged the human resource manager to act.

See post





The Kenyan DAILY POST.