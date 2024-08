Thursday, August 1, 2024 - In 2018, blogger Robert Alai revealed that newly nominated Attorney General Dorcas Oduor was dating former Attorney General Amos Wako while he was still married to Judge Philomena Mwilu.

Netizens have unearthed the post by Alai after Dorcas was nominated to the plum government job by President William Ruto.

Check out the post.





