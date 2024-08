Thursday, August 1, 2024 - This lady, Rae Wambui, is trending after plotting revenge against her ex-husband by informing his employer that he steals between Ksh 20,000 to Ksh 30,000 from the company each month.

She has vowed to bring her ex-husband down after parting ways.

Wambui is very beautiful but she has no brains.

See her photos below.

























The Kenyan DAILY POST.