Bitter Kikuyu LADY tells her ex-husband’s employer that he steals between Ksh 20,000 to 30,000 per month from the company after announcing divorce on social media.





Thursday, August 1, 2024 - A lady has sparked reactions after she snitched on her ex-husband to his employer, shortly after announcing divorce on social media.

She informed her ex-husband’s employer that he steals between Ksh 20,000 to Ksh 30,000 from the company every month and further revealed that he was fired from Royal Golf Club for stealing money.

He would reportedly steal the money from his former employer and stash the cash in their clothes closet at home.

She wants him fired after divorcing him.

Her ex-husband works at City Walk Kenya - a high-end fashion store.

Her post has sparked reactions on X, with most people calling her out.

“You've divorced the man, not your brains. You benefited from the proceeds when the marriage was all good, now that it has hit rock bottom, is when you've discovered that his stealing from his employer is not good.

"I'm now convinced that you were the problem, he dodged a bullet,’’ wrote an X user.

‘’Bringing your Ex-husband down may seem fit at this point but slowly you are orchestrating your own downfall.

“The time when the effects will come crumbling you will cry out loud and city walk will be nowhere to tell you calm down! It's over, let it go!’’ another user added.

Check out her posts.









