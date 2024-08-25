Newly appointed Cabinet Secretary’s food is reportedly being accorded top security by his bodyguards at his workplace - Is he fearing that he could be poisoned?





Sunday, August 25, 2024 - Bodyguards of a newly appointed Cabinet Secretary are reportedly not taking any chances at his workplace.

According to a report by local media, the bodyguards escort the person sent to bring lunch to their boss.

Officers in the ministry were surprised by the zeal of the aides, wondering why the food needed to be escorted.

The no-nonsense bodyguards have also taken over the place, controlling the entry of people scheduled to see their master, who has reportedly cut ties with some of his past contacts.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.