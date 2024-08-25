RUTO thanks RAILA ODINGA for accepting to form a ‘Nusu Mkate’ Government with him – Asante Sana JAKOM.





Sunday, August 25, 2024 - President William Ruto has thanked former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for saving the country from destruction and accepting to form a broad-based government with him.

At the height of the Gen Z protests in June and July, Ruto approached Raila Odinga and begged him to form a coalition government to at least appease the youths who had made the country ungovernable.

Speaking in Kakamega during the homecoming of Cooperatives and MSMEs Cabinet Secretary, Wycliffe Oparanya on Saturday, Ruto observed the need for a united country to achieve its aspirations.

The president suggested a longstanding unity with the opposition chief, foreseeing the successes the country tends to record in an atmosphere of peace and tranquility.

"We have all agreed to walk this road. I want to thank my elder brother for accepting to walk with us on this journey of uniting all Kenyans...," Ruto said.

Ruto spoke at a time when Raila Odinga has been denying claims of forming a Nusu Mkate government with the Kenya Kwanza regime.

