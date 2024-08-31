Napoli officially exclude VICTOR OSIMHEN from squad list for the rest of the season, hand his squad number to LUKAKU







Saturday, August 31, 2024 - Napoli have officially removed Victor Osimhen from their Serie A squad list, and have also handed his squad number over to new signing Romelu Lukaku, who will wear the no.9 shirt for the 2024-25 season.

His removal from the squad list comes after a chaotic transfer deadline day, which saw him fail to agree on a move to either Chelsea or Al-Ahli in Saudi Arabia on deadline day.

Osimhen remains contracted to Napoli until the summer of 2026 and is on a contract that costs around €10m per season in wages.

In addition to Osimhen, defender Mario Rui has also been removed from the squad list to make room for new signings. However, Nigerian-Italian midfielder Michael Folorunsho retains his place in the team.

Napoli will be in league action on Saturday evening, August 31, hosting Parma at the Stadio Maradona.