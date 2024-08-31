'He is not the type who should make decisions about US’ future' - Democratic VP candidate, TIM WALZ's elder brother refuses to support him







Saturday, August 31, 2024 - The elder Brother of Kamala Harris' VP pick Tim Walz has rejected his sibling, saying he would endorse Donald Trump instead.

Jeff Walz (pictured top left) in a series of damning Facebook comments this week, said Tim Walz is not the “type of character” who should make decisions about America’s future.

“I’m 100% opposed to all his ideology,” Jeff Walz said about the far-left Minnesota governor and running mate of Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris.





Jeff doesn't support his brother's ambitions to the extent he is now considering publicly endorsing former President Trump’s White House run. He told a Facebook poster who urged him to “Get on stage with President Trump and endorse him.”

“I’ve thought long and hard about doing something like that! I’m torn between that and just keeping my family out of it,” the 67-year-old wrote in a response.

“The stories I could tell. Not the type of character you want making decisions about your future,” he added.



Jeff and Tim Walz haven’t spoken in eight years, Jeff Walz wrote.



Besides Jeff, Tim Walz, 60, has a sister, Sandy Dietrich, 63, who lives in Nebraska, where the Walz family grew up. Another brother, Craig Walz, 44, died when a tree fell on him during a storm which ripped through a Minnesota campsite in 2016.

Jeff claimed Tim Walz didn’t bother to let him and other family members know that he was picked as Harris’ running mate.

“My family wasn’t given any notice that he was selected,” Jeff Walz wrote.

Jeff Walz’s feelings about his younger brother came to light after conservative activist Laura Loomer discovered a Facebook post he wrote on March 30, 2023, the day Trump was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury over hush money payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels.

“We’ve just become a third-world banana republic,” he wrote in a post that has now gained 518 likes.

Jeff Walz is a registered Republican and donated $20 to Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, Federal Election Commission records show. There were no recorded donations to his brother during Tim Walz’s years in the House of Representatives.