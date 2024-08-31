Hockey star JOHNNY GAUDREAU and his brother killed in car crash on the eve of their sister’s wedding







Saturday, August 31, 2024 - American Hockey star, Johnny Gaudreau and his brother were fatally struck by a suspected drunken driver while riding bikes on a New Jersey roadway, officials said, just hours before they were to serve as groomsmen in their sister’s wedding.

The deaths of “Johnny Hockey,” known for his enthusiasm on the ice, and his sibling Matthew left the sports world mourning.

Johnny Gaudreau was drafted by the Calgary Flames in the fourth round of the 2011 NHL Draft out of Boston College.

He signed with the Columbus Blue Jackets ahead of the 2022-2023 season and tallied 12 goals and 48 assists last season.

In 11 seasons in the league, Gaudreau had 243 career goals and 743 points while making seven All-Star game appearances.

Gaudreau’s team, the Columbus Blue Jackets, called the deaths an “unimaginable tragedy” in a social media post Friday, August 30.

Johnny Gaudreau, 31, and Matthew Gaudreau, 29, were riding bicycles around 8:19 p.m. Thursday on a county road in Oldmans Township, a community in southern New Jersey near the Delaware River when a Jeep Grand Cherokee that was attempting to pass two slower-moving vehicles hit them, according to New Jersey State Police.

The Jeep driver, who police identified as 43-year-old Sean Higgins, is charged with two counts of vehicular homicide in the second degree, according to the complaint. “Through further investigation, Higgins was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol,” State Police Sgt. Jeffrey Lebron said in a news release.

“Mr. Higgins stated that he had consumed approximately 5-6 beers prior to the accident,” according to a probable cause affidavit filed with the Salem County Superior Court Friday.

“Mr. Higgins explicitly stated to the effect that his consumption of alcoholic beverages contributed to his impatience and reckless driving, which resulted in the motor vehicle accident,” the affidavit states.

Higgins made his first appearance in court on Friday afternoon but did not enter a plea, according to Salem County court criminal division manager Crystal Harris. He is being held without bond at the Salem County Correctional Facility pending a detention motion hearing on September 5, Harris said.

The Gaudreau brothers were scheduled to serve as groomsmen Friday afternoon at their sister’s wedding in Philadelphia, according to her online registry page at TheKnot.com.

“Last night we lost two husbands, two fathers, two sons, two brothers, two sons and brothers in law, two nephews, two cousins, two family members two teammates, two friends but truly two amazing humans,” their uncle Jim Gaudreau said Friday morning in a family statement on Facebook.

“We want to let everyone know we are receiving your messages of love and support and we appreciate your continued thoughts and prayers.”