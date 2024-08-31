Hockey star JOHNNY GAUDREAU and his brother killed in car crash on the eve of their sister’s wedding

Saturday, August 31, 2024 - American Hockey star, Johnny Gaudreau and his brother were fatally struck by a suspected drunken driver while riding bikes on a New Jersey roadway, officials said, just hours before they were to serve as groomsmen in their sister’s wedding.
The deaths of “Johnny Hockey,” known for his enthusiasm on
the ice, and his sibling Matthew left the sports world mourning.
Johnny Gaudreau was drafted by the Calgary Flames in the
fourth round of the 2011 NHL Draft out of Boston College.
He signed with the Columbus Blue Jackets ahead of the
2022-2023 season and tallied 12 goals and 48 assists last season.
In 11 seasons in the league, Gaudreau had 243 career goals
and 743 points while making seven All-Star game appearances.
Gaudreau’s team, the Columbus Blue Jackets, called the
deaths an “unimaginable tragedy” in a social media post Friday, August 30.
Johnny Gaudreau, 31, and Matthew Gaudreau, 29, were riding
bicycles around 8:19 p.m. Thursday on a county road in Oldmans Township, a
community in southern New Jersey near the Delaware River when a Jeep Grand
Cherokee that was attempting to pass two slower-moving vehicles hit them,
according to New Jersey State Police.
The Jeep driver, who police identified as 43-year-old Sean
Higgins, is charged with two counts of vehicular homicide in the second degree,
according to the complaint. “Through further investigation, Higgins was
suspected of being under the influence of alcohol,” State Police Sgt. Jeffrey
Lebron said in a news release.
“Mr. Higgins stated that he had consumed approximately 5-6
beers prior to the accident,” according to a probable cause affidavit filed
with the Salem County Superior Court Friday.
“Mr. Higgins explicitly
stated to the effect that his consumption of alcoholic beverages contributed to
his impatience and reckless driving, which resulted in the motor vehicle
accident,” the affidavit states.
Higgins made his first appearance in court on Friday
afternoon but did not enter a plea, according to Salem County court criminal
division manager Crystal Harris. He is being held without bond at the Salem
County Correctional Facility pending a detention motion hearing on September 5,
Harris said.
The Gaudreau brothers were scheduled to serve as groomsmen
Friday afternoon at their sister’s wedding in Philadelphia, according to her
online registry page at TheKnot.com.
“Last night we lost two
husbands, two fathers, two sons, two brothers, two sons and brothers in law,
two nephews, two cousins, two family members two teammates, two friends but
truly two amazing humans,” their uncle Jim Gaudreau said Friday morning in a family
statement on Facebook.
“We want to let everyone know
we are receiving your messages of love and support and we appreciate your
continued thoughts and prayers.”
