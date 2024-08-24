AOKO OTIENO unmasks RUTO’s alleged baby mamas, MAMA SORAYA and STELLA - They live in the leafy suburbs







Saturday, August 24, 2024 - Controversial blogger Aoko Otieno claims that President William Ruto has secret baby mamas whom he takes care of and funds their lavish lifestyles.

She claimed in a tweet that Ruto has a 7-year-old daughter called Soraya, who lives with her mother in Karen in a four-bedroom house.

She also alleged that the head of state has another baby mama called Stella.

He reportedly bought Stella a mansion at Beach Road in the upscale Nyali neighbourhood.

According to the fiery blogger who claims to have dirty secrets of prominent politicians, Stella’s neighbour Peter Sugut died mysteriously after he started wooing her.

In 2019, lawyer Miguna Miguna alleged that Ruto has 27 kids with different baby mamas.

Check out Aoko’s explosive tweets.









