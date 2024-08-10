Veteran singers WAHU and her husband NAMELESS celebrate their second born as she turns 11.





Saturday, August 10, 2024 - Veteran singers Wahu and Nameless have celebrated their second-born daughter, Nyakio, who has turned 11, just days after their first-born daughter, Tumiso, celebrated her 18th birthday.

Wahu shared Nyakio’s photos and said she was amazed by her growth.

“I can’t believe how time is flying! Just the other day you were all about dolls, and now you’re like “Dolls are for kids” 🤦🏾‍♀️😄

"You warm up our family with your kindness and loving spirit mama ❤️❤️ we’re so thankful to God for you.

"May this year be one of happiness, continued inner growth, beautiful memories & experiences for you!

"Family, please help us wish our second princess miss Nyakio a happy happy birthday as she turns 11 today!” she wrote.

Wahu and Nameless are also blessed with a one-and-a-half-year-old daughter; Shiru.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.