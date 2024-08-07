My mother slapped me when I asked who my biological father was - A man who resembles Mzee JOMO KENYATTA speaks (VIDEO).





Wednesday, August 7, 2024 - A man is trending due to his uncanny resemblance with the late President Mzee Jomo Kenyatta.

Michael Ngige Njoroge claims people have been comparing him to Mzee Jomo Kenyatta since his childhood.

The comparison aroused curiosity within Ngige, who approached his mother for answers and clarification.

However, his mother turned violent when he inquired about his biological father.

“I asked her who my father was. As soon as I asked her that question, she slapped me so hard that I hit the wall and started seeing stars.

"She beat me and warned me against asking the same question again,” he told Kikuyu Nation TV.

Ngige disclosed the man who lived with them was not his biological father, so he was right to ask about his biological dad.

“That man did not love me but his kids because I was not biologically his.

"My mum always listened to her man and would occasionally punish me whenever her lover told me I had done something wrong.

"Sometimes I would run away and sleep outside or sleep at my neighbours because of being beaten by my mum, “Ngige, who lives in the US, said

The elderly man, whose mother is 80, said he never stopped asking his mum about his biological father, but she refused to have that conversation with him.

He added that his mother and the late ex-president were neighbours.

