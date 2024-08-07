GLADYS SHOLLEI exposes the rot in RUTO’s Government – See how cartels have become bold and threatening to kill high-ranking Govt officials?

Wednesday, August 7, 2024 - Uasin Gishu Woman Representative Gladys Boss Shollei has exposed the existence of 267 cancer-causing pesticides on sale in Kenya.
Speaking on the floor of the
National Assembly, Shollei noted that she sought the firing of the Pest
Products Control Board members for failing to safeguard Kenyans' health.
"There has been a document
called the Pesticide Atlas that was developed by 20 scientists from the
University of Nairobi. It has been confirmed that 267 pesticides that are
banned in America and Europe are in Kenya," she stated.
"I have written a petition
to the Minister of Agriculture requesting for the removal of Pest Products
Control Board Members from Office because they have failed and endangered
Kenyans' lives."
Shollei further revealed that
one of the products identified as Roundup, which was banned in Kenya, was
rebranded and is still on sale in Kenya.
The lawmaker indicated that when
she put up a fight against the multinationals to take the harmful products off
the market, she received death threats.
"The issue here is that the
people who are being fought, the agrochemical companies are extremely
powerful," she added.
“During the time when I was rallying the country against these products, I was threatened with death.
"So,
it is big money and if we don't act as Parliament, we continue to kill people
because it is confirmed that they cause cancer and other non-communicable
diseases," Shollei stated.
In April, the government
revoked the trading license of KEL Chemicals after the company was accused
of selling substandard fertilisers to farmers.
