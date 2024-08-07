GLADYS SHOLLEI exposes the rot in RUTO’s Government – See how cartels have become bold and threatening to kill high-ranking Govt officials?





Wednesday, August 7, 2024 - Uasin Gishu Woman Representative Gladys Boss Shollei has exposed the existence of 267 cancer-causing pesticides on sale in Kenya.

Speaking on the floor of the National Assembly, Shollei noted that she sought the firing of the Pest Products Control Board members for failing to safeguard Kenyans' health.

"There has been a document called the Pesticide Atlas that was developed by 20 scientists from the University of Nairobi. It has been confirmed that 267 pesticides that are banned in America and Europe are in Kenya," she stated.

"I have written a petition to the Minister of Agriculture requesting for the removal of Pest Products Control Board Members from Office because they have failed and endangered Kenyans' lives."

Shollei further revealed that one of the products identified as Roundup, which was banned in Kenya, was rebranded and is still on sale in Kenya.

The lawmaker indicated that when she put up a fight against the multinationals to take the harmful products off the market, she received death threats.

"The issue here is that the people who are being fought, the agrochemical companies are extremely powerful," she added.

“During the time when I was rallying the country against these products, I was threatened with death.

"So, it is big money and if we don't act as Parliament, we continue to kill people because it is confirmed that they cause cancer and other non-communicable diseases," Shollei stated.

In April, the government revoked the trading license of KEL Chemicals after the company was accused of selling substandard fertilisers to farmers.

The Kenyan DAILY POST