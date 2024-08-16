MUTAHI says RAILA ODINGA will rock the Kenya Kwanza Alliance boat before 2027 and exit - RUTO re-election will be a daunting task





Friday, August 16, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s allies have expressed skepticism, stating they don't foresee any positive outcomes from former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and his associates joining the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government.

Speaking on Thursday, Gachagua‘s allies led by Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga, said that the government could collapse following President William Ruto's 'handshake' with former Premier.

Kahiga said that Raila could rock the Kenya Kwanza Alliance administration from within and leave before the 2027 General Election.

"It is a pattern whose margin of error is slim. We might soon be running helter-skelter to save our government," Kahiga warned.

On the other hand, former Kiambu governor Ferdinand Waititu wants retired president Uhuru Kenyatta to confirm whether he asked Raila to call Ruto about forming a broad-based government to quell Gen Z protests.

On Monday, Raila Odinga alleged that it was Uhuru who urged him to have a handshake with Ruto to quell the Gen Z protests that had made the country ungovernable.

The Kenyan DAILY POST