GACHAGUA admonishes UDA leaders trying to drive a wedge between him and President WILLIAM RUTO





Friday, August 16, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has told off some United Democratic Alliance (UDA) leaders whom he said are keen on creating a rift between him and his boss, President William Ruto.

Speaking in Ruto's Eldoret backyard on Thursday, Gachagua said he stood with Ruto when others were still weighing options on which political side to back in the 2022 presidential elections.

The second in command urged those after him to go slow on their attacks, emphasizing that he and President William Ruto are good political friends.

“Isn’t it me who stood with the President? Didn’t you see me help him in the campaign? If you see anyone who wants to come between us, please tell them off,” Gachagua said.

He urged residents to ignore the elements he accused of making his life difficult in government.

“When you see them here, tell them that the person you saw fighting alongside the President was Riggy G,” the DP said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST