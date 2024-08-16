Here is the net worth of acting Inspector General of Police DOUGLAS KANJA - Does this match with his salary or he is another thief like many CSs?





Friday, August 16, 2024 - Acting Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja has revealed his net worth.

Speaking on Thursday, August 15 while appearing before the National Assembly Committee on Administration and Internal Security, Kanja said his net worth is Sh 46 million.

Kanja further added his net worth comprises land, farming activities, his police salary, and the houses he owns in Nairobi and his rural home.

“My worth now is around Sh46 million. It is made up of land, I am a farmer, I have agricultural activities, I have a house in Nairobi, I have a rural home, and the salary that I earn,” Kanja revealed.

During the vetting, the IG nominee vowed to protect key government offices if approved by Parliament

"Parliament is one of the key bodies established by the Constitution and if approved, this is an area we can't allow anyone to joke around.

"For me, I will do whatever it takes to ensure that this parliament is safe and secure as IG,” said Kanja.

The Kenyan DAILY POST