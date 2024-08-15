MUTAHI NGUNYI gives RUTO advice on how to counter KALONZO MUSYOKA's growing influnce after RAILA ODINGA was 'bought’ like JUDAS





Thursday, August 15, 2024 - Renowned political analyst, Prof. Mutahi Ngunyi, has admitted that former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka is becoming stronger and may jeopardize President William Ruto’s re-election in 2027.

Kalonzo, who is technically the Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader after former Prime Minister Raila Odinga joined the government with his party ODM, has been crisscrossing the country preaching the opposition gospel.

The Wiper Democratic Movement is drawing large crowds in areas such as the Mt. Kenya region, prompting some state functionaries, like Mutahi, to discuss strategies for countering the influence of the man from Tseikuru.

In a post on X on Tuesday, Ngunyi advised Ruto to appoint former Kitui County Governor Charity Ngilu to his cabinet in order to counter the resurgent Kalonzo Musyoka.

“Some musings. To WEAKEN Kalonzo, Maybe Ruto should appoint Charity Ngilu as CS Gender.

"This replaces the FIRED Kamba CS Malonza. And it gives Ruto two of the Kamba bigwigs - Ngilu and Alfred Mutua. Good idea?” Mutahi Ngunyi wrote.

