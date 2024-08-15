Declare who you are working for; otherwise leave us alone – KALONZO now tells RAILA after he joined RUTO’s Government





Thursday, August 15, 2024 – Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has challenged ODM Leader Raila Odinga to decide whether he is with Kenyans or against them after betraying Azimio by joining President William Ruto’s Government.

In a statement, Kalonzo noted Kenyans are wise enough to determine the leaders working for their interests.

“HakunaWajingaKenya; you are either for the people of Kenya or against them! It’s as simple as that!” he said.

The former Vice President asked Kenyans to stand firm, especially at this time of uncertainty.

“There will be a lot of lies, but you will see what God will do,” he said.

Alluding to the state of the nation, Musyoka said that he and others had been in a mortuary and seen Kenyans whose bodies were riddled with police bullets.

He added that they had also visited the injured at hospitals.

“We cannot pretend all is well. #HakunaWajingaKenya, you’re either with Gen Z and the people of Kenya or against them. It’s as simple as that,” he said.

