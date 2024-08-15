There is no way DCI can operate without hiding their faces and ‘abducting’ Kenyans using unmarked cars – Former Police Spokesperson CHARLES OWINO says





Thursday, August 15, 2024 - Former Police Spokesperson Charles Owino has dismissed the ruling by High Court Judge Bernard Mwamunywe, which orders police dealing with protesters not to hide their faces—a practice that had been common during the five weeks of Gen Z protests that nearly destabilized President William Ruto’s regime.

In an interview with one of the local TV stations on Thursday, Owino who is currently the chairman of the Council of the Kenya Institute of Mass Communication (KIMC), differed with the Judge, saying there is no way the Directorate of Criminal Investigations(DCI) sleuths can operate without unmarked cars and hiding their faces.

“Operating in unmarked vehicles and wearing plain clothes is the standard procedure for DCI.

“You cannot stop the DCI from operating the way they operate. You cannot ask them to put on a uniform when they are used to operating in civilian clothes.

“If there are criminals entrenched, then it calls for DCI officers at times to get involved in supporting the persons managing riots to maybe pick individuals who could be criminals in these teams,” Owino said

Owino further stated that the DCI officers cannot be stopped from using unmarked vehicles in their daily operations.

“You may not say DCI officers cannot get involved in such operations if need be, and in those cases, they will use unmarked cars, they will not have uniforms because those are their standard procedures,” he said.

