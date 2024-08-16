Mulika Mwizi: Meet JOY, the Nairobi slay queen luring men to dates and stealing from them! She was captured on CCTV

 


Friday, August 16, 2024 - A Nairobi lady identified as Joy Nyaboga has been luring men to dates and stealing their phones.

A victim narrated how she tricked him and stole his phone last weekend after they met at Pepinos restaurant along Kimathi Street.

She was captured on CCTV exiting the fast-food joint with the stolen phone.

Several men have reportedly fallen victim to the lady’s cunning tricks.

Joy has been exposed on X and men are warned to be careful.

