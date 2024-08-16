Mulika Mwizi: Meet JOY, the Nairobi slay queen luring men to dates and stealing from them! She was captured on CCTV

Friday, August 16,
2024 - A Nairobi lady identified as Joy Nyaboga has been luring men to
dates and stealing their phones.
A victim narrated how she tricked him and stole his phone
last weekend after they met at Pepinos restaurant along Kimathi Street.
She was captured on CCTV exiting the fast-food joint with
the stolen phone.
Several men have reportedly fallen victim to the lady’s cunning tricks.
Joy has been exposed on X and men are warned to be careful.
Here is the lady, Joy the suspected iPhone thief. She must not have a space to breathe. Mulika mwizi! pic.twitter.com/RWfNYyN0SE— Cornelius K. Ronoh (@itskipronoh) August 16, 2024
