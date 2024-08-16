Mulika Mwizi: Meet JOY, the Nairobi slay queen luring men to dates and stealing from them! She was captured on CCTV





Friday, August 16, 2024 - A Nairobi lady identified as Joy Nyaboga has been luring men to dates and stealing their phones.

A victim narrated how she tricked him and stole his phone last weekend after they met at Pepinos restaurant along Kimathi Street.

She was captured on CCTV exiting the fast-food joint with the stolen phone.

Several men have reportedly fallen victim to the lady’s cunning tricks.

Joy has been exposed on X and men are warned to be careful.

Here is the lady, Joy the suspected iPhone thief. She must not have a space to breathe. Mulika mwizi! pic.twitter.com/RWfNYyN0SE — Cornelius K. Ronoh (@itskipronoh) August 16, 2024

