Friday, August 16, 2024 - Kapsaret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi has re-opened his posh Timba XO club that was raided by goons during anti-government protests.

Sudi claimed in an interview on Obinna show that he incurred a loss of Ksh 25 million after the high-end club was vandalized by the goons reportedly hired by his political opponents.

See how the VIP section looks like after the club was repaired.









