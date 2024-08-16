CCTV captures city slay queen JOY NYABOGA stealing a phone from a man at Pepinos restaurant along Kimathi Street before emptying his Mpesa - She is a serial thief (VIDEO).


Friday, August 16, 2024 - A lady identified as Joy Nyamboga met a man last weekend for a date at Pepinos restaurant along Kimathi Street and stole his phone.

According to the victim, Joy requested him to give her his phone so that she could take selfies.

She also asked for the phone’s password to unlock it and went to the washroom, before leaving the hotel with the victim’s phone.

She left her jacket to confuse him.

The cunning lady later withdrew Ksh 5,000 from the victim’s phone.

It is alleged that several men have fallen victim to her cunning tricks.

Watch the CCTV footage of the suspect.

 The Kenyan DAILY POST.

Tags

Post a Comment

0 Comments