Detectives launch a manhunt for a suspected drug trafficker who escaped and abandoned bhang worth Ksh 2.5 million (PHOTO).





Monday, August 19, 2024 - In efforts to counter trafficking in narcotics, detectives from the Anti-Narcotics Unit stationed at Malindi Police Station are actively pursuing Morris Ware, a trafficker who managed to evade capture, in a Sh2.5 million cannabis seizure.

Following reports from members of the public about the suspect's engagement in illegal dealings, officers launched a raid at his store in Midodoni village.

However, after spotting the officers leaving his store unattended, the suspect got away.



In the store, the officers uncovered 86 kilogrammes of bhang stashed in four sacks, with an estimated street value of Sh2.5 million.



The recovered narcotics were taken to Malindi Police Station for safe custody as exhibits as the search for the elusive trafficker continues.



The Directorate of Criminal Investigations urges members of the Public to volunteer information on suspicious characters or activities to ensure a safe and secure drug-free environment for all citizens.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.