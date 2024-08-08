Mr. President, I will never go against you again; I will do as you say – MP GITONGA MUKUNJI apologizes to RUTO for voting NO to the contentious Finance Bill 2024





Thursday, August 8, 2024 - Manyatta MP Gitonga Mukunji has apologized to President William Ruto for voting against the now withdrawn Finance Bill, 2024.

Speaking during the President's visit to Embu County, Mukunji rescinded his earlier stance of going against the decision of the ruling party, with which he is affiliated, and committed to stand by the Head of State going forward.

He referred to Ruto as his political mentor, adding that he would not want to be left out in the President’s quest to unite and oversee development in the country.

"I want to ask for forgiveness because I am one of your mentees. You have placed me in your plan to guide me on matters of leadership," he said.

"Haukuwa umeniambia ukikosea haya maneno unawekwa nje ya mentorship. I apologise and I am one of those people who will stand with you to take the country forward."

The remarks by the MP come barely two months after he defended his stand on the Finance Bill 2024 by stating that voting 'No' was in the best interest of the nation.

Mukunji noted that being a member of the ruling party, he had the obligation of telling President Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua the truth, which at the time he said was that the public was not in support of the punitive Bill.

The MPs who voted in support of the Bill attracted public condemnation and only served to fuel the fire in the countrywide demonstrations.

