I will not let anyone touch GACHAGUA; not even RUTO – The DP gets unlikely support as his enemy comes to his rescue amid looming impeachment

Thursday, August 8, 2024 - Former Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has broken his silence on the looming impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua by allies of President William Ruto.

Speaking during the funeral of Professor Ngugi Njoroge in Subukia, Nakuru County, Kuria said he would not support the removal of Gachagua even if he wronged him.

He defended Gachagua, who is his sworn enemy, saying he will not allow anybody; not even President William Ruto, to impeach the DP.

“I hear people saying that that the Deputy President should be impeached. I will not agree for the deputy president to be impeached.

"As long as I am alive, I will not agree he be impeached,” said Kuria.

"We cannot pay a bad deed with a worse one, I have released him on a free bond," he added.

At the same time, Kuria expressed his dissatisfaction with the cabinet nominees that the Mt Kenya region presented in the new broad-based government.

The former CS argued that Raila Odinga presented well-known political individuals while the Mt Kenya region presented nominees that are little known.

"During the recent reshuffle, some have brought their superstars... haven't you seen Joho?

"Haven't you seen Oparanya? Haven't you seen John Mbadi?

"Ours who have been returned and those who have been selected even if you go to the encyclopedia, you can't tell where the person is coming from or where they are going,” Kuria stated.

Gachagua has been linked to the ongoing anti-government protests by the Gen Zs and Ruto wants him gone for trying to undermine him.

The Kenyan DAILY POST