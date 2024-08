Monday, August 19, 2024 - When Eldoret was being conferred city status last week, President William Ruto gave an award to Mr. Kiprono Killi to recognize his efforts for being a seasoned farmer.

Kiprono runs a large-scale farm in Uasin Gishu where he grows maize, wheat, and sorghum and also keeps cattle.

He has fully mechanized his farm using modern technology.

Below are photos of his multi-million farm.

























































