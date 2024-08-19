Inside JOMO KENYATTA’s cell at Mararal - He lived comfortably and even had a bathtub, with prison papers showing that he received Ksh 2,353 while in detention (PHOTOs).





Monday, August 19, 2024 - Kenya’s founding father Mzee Jomo Kenyatta lived comfortably in Maralal town where he was detained in a three-bedroom house.

The iconic house dubbed, Kenyatta House, had a lounge with long-backed wooden chairs with canvas pillows, a dining area, a kitchen, and a bathtub.

It is in this house where Kenyatta completed his book ‘’Facing Mount Kenya’’.

Uhuru was also conceived in this house.

Leaked prison papers show that Kenyatta earned Ksh 2,353 while in detention and moved freely in Maralal and had a police bodyguard.

See photos of the house where he was detained.

























