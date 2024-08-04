MOSES KURIA is reportedly battling depression and has turned into an alcoholic after being fired - See where he drinks until the wee hours of the morning.





Sunday, July 4, 2024 - Former Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria is reportedly battling depression after President William Ruto dissolved the Cabinet and fired him.

Word has it that Kuria seeks solace in hard drinks at one entertainment joint in the outskirts of Nairobi.

He drinks until the wee hours of the morning and is also said to have an abnormal appetite lately and orders food throughout the night.

This is how the Star reported the gist and failed to mention his name for obvious reasons.





