Impunity: Two senior police officers were transferred after detaining flashy matatus owned by President RUTO’s son, GEORGE, and his PA FAROUK KIBET for breaking traffic rules.





Sunday, August 4, 2024 - It is now emerging that traffic cops watch helplessly as flashy matatus owned by the President's son George Ruto and his personal assistant Farouk Kibet break traffic rules and operate with impunity.

According to an OCS who sought anonymity, two senior police officers were transferred to rural areas after detaining matatus owned by George and Kibet.

The matatus ply along the Ngong route and they are not registered in any sacco.

They also pick up and drop off passengers in undesignated areas, even in the presence of traffic police officers.

Farouk Kibet owns a flashy matatu called ‘Ambulance’ that is notorious for breaking traffic rules just like George Ruto’s ‘MoneyFest’ matatu that was exposed by Citizen TV.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.