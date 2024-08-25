MOSES KURIA attacks GACHAGUA right in front of RUTO after his appointment – You won’t believe what he told the DP?

Sunday, August 25, 2024 - Former Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has attacked Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua badly moments after President William Ruto appointed him as a senior advisor in the Council of Economic Advisors.
While addressing delegates
during Wycliffe Oparanya's homecoming ceremony, where Ruto was present, Kuria
accused Gachagua of perpetrating division for selfish political gains.
According to Kuria, Gachagua's
sentiments will sow division and isolate Mt. Kenya from the rest of the
country.
This he said, will stray the
country even further from its national unity agenda.
"I want to tell my people
of Mt Kenya, let no one deceive you that we can isolate ourselves. There is
beauty and sweetness in bringing all Kenyans together," Moses Kuria
stated.
"I want to ask our leaders
not to mislead their people. I have seen a lot of leaders attempting to
misdirect Kenyans, I will not be lured into such politics."
Kuria also commended President
Ruto for appointing him as a senior advisor in the president's Council of
Economic Advisors and vowed to help offer solutions to challenges crippling the
various ministries.
Moses Kuria's sentiments against
Gachagua come hours after the deputy president exuded confidence that he had
successfully united the Mt Kenya region.
The second in command, while
addressing a congregation in Kajado County, hit out at critics whom he claimed
were opposing his call for unity.
