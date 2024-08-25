MOSES KURIA attacks GACHAGUA right in front of RUTO after his appointment – You won’t believe what he told the DP?





Sunday, August 25, 2024 - Former Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has attacked Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua badly moments after President William Ruto appointed him as a senior advisor in the Council of Economic Advisors.

While addressing delegates during Wycliffe Oparanya's homecoming ceremony, where Ruto was present, Kuria accused Gachagua of perpetrating division for selfish political gains.

According to Kuria, Gachagua's sentiments will sow division and isolate Mt. Kenya from the rest of the country.

This he said, will stray the country even further from its national unity agenda.

"I want to tell my people of Mt Kenya, let no one deceive you that we can isolate ourselves. There is beauty and sweetness in bringing all Kenyans together," Moses Kuria stated.

"I want to ask our leaders not to mislead their people. I have seen a lot of leaders attempting to misdirect Kenyans, I will not be lured into such politics."

Kuria also commended President Ruto for appointing him as a senior advisor in the president's Council of Economic Advisors and vowed to help offer solutions to challenges crippling the various ministries.

Moses Kuria's sentiments against Gachagua come hours after the deputy president exuded confidence that he had successfully united the Mt Kenya region.

The second in command, while addressing a congregation in Kajado County, hit out at critics whom he claimed were opposing his call for unity.

