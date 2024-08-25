Has JOHN MBADI started looting the Treasury? NDINDI NYORO now exposes his lies and the looming scandal in his docket





Sunday, August 25, 2024 - The National Assembly's Budget and Appropriations Committee chairperson Ndindi Nyoro has differed with Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi after he claimed that the government had no money to pay Junior Secondary School teachers.

Speaking when he accompanied President William Ruto in Nandi County yesterday, Nyoro said the government has allocated monies to facilitate the permanent employment of JSS teachers’ contrary to Mbadi’s views.

Mbadi had vowed that the government would not hire educators on permanent and pensionable terms since it was facing a cash crunch.

But, according to the Kiharu MP, the government had set aside funds despite the fate that caught the Finance Bill 2024.

"I want to assure our JSS interns that I am the chairman of the budget committee in the National Assembly; we budgeted Sh 18.7 billion to confirm our JSS interns into permanent and pensionable terms.

"All that money is available, so when they hear things, they should know that as their brothers and sisters, we care about them," said Nyoro.

The lawmaker observed that it would be unreasonable for the educators to continue earning Sh 17,000 salary despite having been interning for over two years.

The Kenyan DAILY POST