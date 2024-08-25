I apologise for abusing RUTO and GACHAGUA during the 2022 presidential election – JUNET MOHAMED says

Sunday, August 25, 2024 - Suna East Member of Parliament, Junet Mohamed has apologised to Kenya Kwanza Alliance leaders over remarks he made during the 2022 presidential election.
Junet, speaking at the homecoming ceremony for Cooperatives Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya, emphasized that with the country now united, leaders from all political divides should forgive one another and forge ahead.
Junet
said the statements he made were in retaliation after some Kenya Kwanza leaders
attacked his party leader Raila Odinga.
President
William Ruto was the chief guest during the event.
"Mimi
vile mwenzangu hapa ameomba msamaha, nasema tusameheane (my friend here has
sought for forgiveness but am saying let us forgive one another," he said.
"I said all sorts of things and your people also said very many things about my father (Raila).
"They said he is Mr. Riddles, he is a witch and that he runs at
night and I also had to say other things in exchange, and we had to
battle," he added.
"Let
us forgive each other from today here at Oparanya's home and we move ahead, he
said.
