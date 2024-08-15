KeNHA is not backing down as it continues with plans to start charging toll fees on Thika Road and other major highways despite public uproar

Friday, August 16, 2024 – The plans to introduce toll charges on Thika Road and other major highways are in top gear.
This is despite public uproar
from Kenyans who have objected to the move, saying the roads were built with
taxpayers’ money and would be unfair for President William Ruto’s
government to charge them again for using the roads.
However, Kenya National Highways
Authority (KeNHA) argues that tolling will enable the authority to rehabilitate
and maintain the specific roads where the tolls are collected.
The agency believes this
strategy will allow the redirection of funds from the Road Maintenance Levy
Fund (RMLF) towards constructing new road projects, thereby expanding the
country's road network.
"In the event of successful
tolling, the collected fees will then be used to maintain and rehabilitate the
specific road that they are collected from," KeNHA stated. "This
could free RMLF to fund new road projects."
The roads identified for
potential tolling include the Nairobi Southern Bypass, Nairobi-Nakuru-Mau
Summit Highway, Thika Superhighway, Kenol-Sagana-Marua Road, Mombasa Southern
Bypass, and the Dongo Kundu Bypass.
KeNHA emphasized that the
revenue generated from these tolls would be allocated to maintaining the same
roads, ensuring that the toll fees directly benefit the motorists who pay them.
“This will free money collected from road levies for the construction of new roads, expanding our network and improving connectivity across the country.
"Through this approach, KeNHA is
committed to creating a safer, more efficient road system for all Kenyans,” the
authority explained.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments