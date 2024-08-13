Bodyguards and Guzzlers: JCM church matron, DAMA, flaunts lavish lifestyle as she continues milking brainwashed congregants dry with Bishop KIENGEI (VIDEO).





Tuesday, August 13, 2024 - Jesus Compassion Church matron, Damaris Wa Dama, has left netizens talking after she shared a video arriving in church in style for a Sunday service.

In the video, Dama is seen arriving at the church located along Kamakis Bypass in a luxurious vehicle while in the company of bodyguards.

One of the bodyguards opens the door for her and she steps out, before making her way into the church where a special seat is reserved for her.

It is alleged that Dama co-owns the expansive church with the controversial bishop Kiengei.

The church specializes in the prosperity gospel just like other private churches in Kenya.

Kiengei and Dama are swimming in money as thousands of congregants flock in and bless them with tithes and offerings.

See the video of her displaying opulence.

Bodyguards and Guzzlers: JCM church matron, DAMA, flaunts lavish lifestyle as she continues milking brainwashed congregants dry with Bishop KIENGEI pic.twitter.com/ZIqYBJpaCM — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 13, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.