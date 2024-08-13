Bodyguards and Guzzlers: JCM church matron, DAMA, flaunts lavish lifestyle as she continues milking brainwashed congregants dry with Bishop KIENGEI (VIDEO).

Tuesday, August 13, 2024 - Jesus Compassion Church matron, Damaris Wa Dama, has left netizens talking after she shared a video arriving in church in style for a Sunday service.
In the video, Dama is seen arriving at the church located
along Kamakis Bypass in a luxurious vehicle while in the company of
bodyguards.
One of the bodyguards opens the door for her and she steps
out, before making her way into the church where a special seat is reserved for
her.
It is alleged that Dama co-owns the expansive church with
the controversial bishop Kiengei.
The church specializes in the prosperity gospel just like
other private churches in Kenya.
Kiengei and Dama are swimming in money as thousands of
congregants flock in and bless them with tithes and offerings.
See the video of her displaying opulence.
Bodyguards and Guzzlers: JCM church matron, DAMA, flaunts lavish lifestyle as she continues milking brainwashed congregants dry with Bishop KIENGEI pic.twitter.com/ZIqYBJpaCM— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 13, 2024
