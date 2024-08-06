Activist BONIFACE MWANGI’s wife, NJERI, breaks silence after her husband’s cryptic and suicidal message





Tuesday, August 6, 2024 - Activist Boniface Mwangi's wife, Njeri, has spoken for the first time after her husband posted a cryptic message on Facebook on Saturday, attracting mixed reactions.

In a statement, Njeri expressed her gratitude for the love her family has received from Kenyans since then.

She apologized for not picking up calls and responding to text messages from concerned Kenyans.

“Friends and comrades, my apologies for the unanswered calls and un-responded texts.

"Please forgive and bear with me. We feel your utmost pure outpouring of love and support. We appreciate all of it. Thank you,” Njeri posted on X.

She, however, did not give any update on the well-being of her husband.

Boniface Mwangi left many Kenyans guessing on Saturday with his cryptic and suicidal message, which left netizens worried about his state.

"Someone gets to a stage in life and decides this is it for them. They’re ready for the next world.

"The pain, troubles, and expectations of others in this world are too much.

"They exit the stage, celebrate their life. End of story," Mwangi posted on Facebook.

Journalist and social activist Hanifa Farsafi later claimed that she could not reach him and asserted that she had spoken to him days before the post.

Mwangi had been vocal during the recent anti-government protests, which led to his arrest before he was later freed on cash bail.

