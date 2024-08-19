Meet BETH MBUITU, the daughter of a powerful police officer that AOKO accused of being a homewrecker, leading to her arrest - 100 police officers were sent to arrest her.

About 100
police officers stormed Aoko’s house on Friday and arrested her for claiming
that Beth Mbuitu, the daughter of a powerful police officer, wrecked the marriage
of city businesswoman Amira after eloping with her husband Jamal.
Aoko alleged
that Beth uplifted Jamal from a makanga to a matatu owner after wrecking his
marriage with Amira.
Beth is the
Chief Executive Officer of the Association of Matatu Operators (AMO).
She took
advantage of her father’s high-ranking position in the police force to
intimidate Aoko.
The tweet
read, “Maze it disorients me to say this.. But
Amber Ray is innocent. She did not ruin marriage ya Jamal Amira.. Beth did..She’s
the daughter of a powerful cop so if you find me thrown Kware, refer to this
tweet… Ask how Jamal moved from Makanga wa South C to Matatu boss… Ndio
naanza.”
Aoko was
forced to delete the tweet after her arrest.
According to the charge sheet, the remarks violated Section 23 of the
Computer Misuse and Cybercrime Act of 2018, which states that if found guilty,
a person faces a Ksh.5 million fine, a 10-year prison sentence, or both.
Three witnesses are scheduled to testify, including Sergeant Norah Shigi,
a Digital Forensics expert at Kenya's Communications Authority, and Chief
Inspector Nickson Kinyua.

