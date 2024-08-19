Meet BETH MBUITU, the daughter of a powerful police officer that AOKO accused of being a homewrecker, leading to her arrest - 100 police officers were sent to arrest her.









Monday, August 19, 2024 - Controversial blogger Aoko Otieno has been released from police custody on Ksh 100,000 cash bail after pleading not guilty to three counts of publication of false information.

About 100 police officers stormed Aoko’s house on Friday and arrested her for claiming that Beth Mbuitu, the daughter of a powerful police officer, wrecked the marriage of city businesswoman Amira after eloping with her husband Jamal.

Aoko alleged that Beth uplifted Jamal from a makanga to a matatu owner after wrecking his marriage with Amira.

Beth is the Chief Executive Officer of the Association of Matatu Operators (AMO).

She took advantage of her father’s high-ranking position in the police force to intimidate Aoko.

The tweet read, “Maze it disorients me to say this.. But Amber Ray is innocent. She did not ruin marriage ya Jamal Amira.. Beth did..She’s the daughter of a powerful cop so if you find me thrown Kware, refer to this tweet… Ask how Jamal moved from Makanga wa South C to Matatu boss… Ndio naanza.”

Aoko was forced to delete the tweet after her arrest.

According to the charge sheet, the remarks violated Section 23 of the Computer Misuse and Cybercrime Act of 2018, which states that if found guilty, a person faces a Ksh.5 million fine, a 10-year prison sentence, or both.

Three witnesses are scheduled to testify, including Sergeant Norah Shigi, a Digital Forensics expert at Kenya's Communications Authority, and Chief Inspector Nickson Kinyua.

Below are photos of Beth.

