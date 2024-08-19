Breakthrough as police arrest a 19-year-old Kikuyu man behind the brutal murder of Nakuru banker FLORENCE MUENI and establish that he is a serial killer (PHOTOs).

Tuesday, August 20, 2024 - Detectives have made a significant breakthrough after arresting a suspected serial killer who has been on the police radar for his alleged involvement in a series of brutal murders in Nakuru.
The 19-year-old suspect identified as Ezekiel Kwame Mwangi
is believed to be the mastermind behind several heinous crimes.
On July 14, 2024, he allegedly murdered five-year-old Alice
Ayuma Blessing and dumped her body in a maize plantation in the Mwangaza area.
On August 7, 2024, in Kalyet, he is suspected of killing
34-year-old Mueni Mwalimu by striking her on the head with a blunt object and
stabbing her in the stomach.
Mueni was a staff at Cooperative Bank in Nakuru.
Her body was found dumped in a maize plantation, about 1
kilometer from her home.
The following day, on August 8, 2024, at Mustard Seed in
Kiamunyi, along the Nakuru-Eldoret Highway, Mwangi allegedly murdered
28-year-old Moraa Mugambi by hitting her on the head with a rungu.
The suspect is currently being held at Menengai Police Station undergoing processing pending arraignment.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
