FREDRICK OLANG, a staff at the Office of The Controller of Budget, was stabbed to death by his wife LINET at their home in Donholm (PHOTOs).





Monday, August 19, 2024 - Fredrick Olang, a staff in the Office of The Controller of Budget, lost his life at the hands of his abusive wife.

Fredrick was stabbed several times by his wife Linet at their home in Donholm after a domestic wrangle.

Sources indicate that when Linet was arrested, she told law enforcers that she was acting in self-defense.

She claimed that her husband was abusive and on the day she stabbed him, he had subjected her to physical abuse.

She was charged with manslaughter after the murder charge was dropped and is out on bond as the case continues.

