BRAD PITT takes a swipe at ANGELINA JOLIE after son's accident







Thursday, August 1, 2024 - Brad Pitt has reportedly been crushed by the devastating bike crash involving his 20-year-old son, Pax Jolie-Pitt.

After the accident, the actor allegedly took a swipe at his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, over Pax riding about on a bike instead of a car.

The father and son duo remain estranged, with Pax once branding Brad Pitt a "world-class a-shole" following the legal tussle with Angelina Jolie.

Brad Pitt is also reportedly upset that he has been unable to reach Pax since the accident.

Pitt and Pax's relationship has soured since an alleged domestic violence incident ensued between the actor and his estranged wife on a private jet in 2016.

"Brad is distraught and worried over Pax's accident, but he is unable to reach him," a source told the Daily Mail. "It is very upsetting to Brad whenever he hears of one of the kids being hurt and he feels completely powerless because there is nothing that he can do at all."

"A father's inclination would be to go to the hospital or to call him. He's tried so many times but the kids won't take his calls. His hands are tied," the source continued.

"Brad doesn't think that Pax should be driving a scooter without a helmet to begin with - he should have been in a car," the insider added, subtly taking a swipe at Jolie.

Pitt's alleged concerns arose after Pax got hospitalized due to an accident when his E-bike rammed into a car on the busy Los Feliz Blvd. around 5 PM on Monday in Los Angeles.

He was reportedly approaching an intersection and was seemingly unconscious of the car that had stopped at a red light.

When the crash happened, the driver of the car reportedly came down to check on him before the cops and paramedics arrived on the scene.

Pax was without a helmet at the time of the crash and was rushed to the hospital for treatment after complaining of hip pain and suffering a head injury.

Medics seemingly feared he suffered a minor brain injury, but a source told the Daily Mail that "he remains in a stable condition" as his mom has been "by his side in hospital."

Pax and some of his other siblings continue to be estranged from the "Bullet Train" actor amid his legal battle with Jolie over the sale of her shares in their Miraval winery.

Several of the Oscar-winning actor's children have legally dropped "Pitt" from their name as the actor is said to have a "non-existent" relationship with them.

On Father's Day in 2020, Pax slammed Pitt in a bitter online message, calling him an "a**hole" and an "awful human being."

"You time and time and again prove yourself to be a terrible and despicable person. You have no consideration or empathy toward your four youngest children who tremble in fear when in your presence," he wrote.

Pax added, “You will never understand the damage you have done to my family because you are incapable of doing so. You have made the lives of those closest to me a constant hell. You may tell yourself and the world whatever you want, but the truth will come to light someday. So, Happy Father's Day, you f*cking awful human being.”