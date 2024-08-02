BRAD PITT takes a swipe at ANGELINA JOLIE after son's accident

Thursday, August 1, 2024 - Brad Pitt has reportedly been crushed by the devastating bike crash involving his 20-year-old son, Pax Jolie-Pitt.
After the accident, the actor allegedly took a swipe at his
ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, over Pax riding about on a bike instead of a car.
The father and son duo remain estranged, with Pax once
branding Brad Pitt a "world-class a-shole" following the legal tussle
with Angelina Jolie.
Brad Pitt is also reportedly upset that he has been unable
to reach Pax since the accident.
Pitt and Pax's relationship has soured since an alleged
domestic violence incident ensued between the actor and his estranged wife on a
private jet in 2016.
"Brad is distraught and worried over Pax's accident,
but he is unable to reach him," a source told the Daily Mail.
"It is very upsetting to Brad whenever he hears of one of the kids being
hurt and he feels completely powerless because there is nothing that he can do
at all."
"A father's inclination would be to go to the hospital
or to call him. He's tried so many times but the kids won't take his calls. His
hands are tied," the source continued.
"Brad doesn't think that Pax should be driving a
scooter without a helmet to begin with - he should have been in a car,"
the insider added, subtly taking a swipe at Jolie.
Pitt's alleged concerns arose after Pax got hospitalized due
to an accident when his E-bike rammed into a car on the busy Los Feliz Blvd.
around 5 PM on Monday in Los Angeles.
He was reportedly approaching an intersection and was
seemingly unconscious of the car that had stopped at a red light.
When the crash happened, the driver of the car reportedly
came down to check on him before the cops and paramedics arrived on the scene.
Pax was without a helmet at the time of the crash and was
rushed to the hospital for treatment after complaining of hip pain and
suffering a head injury.
Medics seemingly feared he suffered a minor brain injury,
but a source told the Daily Mail that "he remains in a stable
condition" as his mom has been "by his side in hospital."
Pax and some of his other siblings continue to be estranged
from the "Bullet Train" actor amid his legal battle with Jolie over
the sale of her shares in their Miraval winery.
Several of the Oscar-winning actor's children have legally
dropped "Pitt" from their name as the actor is said to have a
"non-existent" relationship with them.
On Father's Day in 2020, Pax slammed Pitt in a bitter online
message, calling him an "a**hole" and an "awful human
being."
"You time and time and again prove yourself to be a
terrible and despicable person. You have no consideration or empathy toward
your four youngest children who tremble in fear when in your presence," he
wrote.
Pax added, “You will never understand the damage you have
done to my family because you are incapable of doing so. You have made the
lives of those closest to me a constant hell. You may tell yourself and the
world whatever you want, but the truth will come to light someday. So, Happy
Father's Day, you f*cking awful human being.”
