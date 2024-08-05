MBADI reveals massive corruption, wastage and favoritism at Treasury as he vows to sort out the mess once and for all





Monday, August 5, 2024 – President William Ruto’s Cabinet Secretary nominee for Treasury John Mbadi vowed to sort out the corruption mess at the Ministry which has also been plagued with wastage.

Speaking during his vetting, Mbadi laid out his comprehensive plan to address inefficiencies and wastage within the Treasury, aiming to establish a more equitable and functional financial system.

He emphasized the importance of a robust and fair system to ensure effective financial management and equitable distribution of resources across the country.

“I am going to look at the Treasury in its totality and see whether there are gaps and if there are areas where we can change or move one person from one place to another,” Mbadi said.

He stressed that the foundation of a well-functioning Treasury lies in creating and maintaining a robust system.

“The most important thing to do is to have a system that functions because if you don't have a system that functions, whoever you bring may just mess you up.”

One of Mbadi’s primary concerns is the issue of favoritism in funding allocations, which he views as a systemic failure that needs urgent correction.

“The issue of favouritism whereby some get funded and others are not, to me is a failure of a system. We must correct that and ensure that there is equity and fairness and that the system serves all Kenyans equally,” he asserted.

