GACHAGUA is a worried man as MUDAVADI inches closer to overshadowing him entirely in RUTO's administration— LOOK!





Monday, August 5, 2024 – Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi’s ANC has unveiled advanced plans to merge with President William Ruto's UDA ahead of the 2027 General Elections.

In a statement, Mudavadi emphasized the importance of adapting to the evolving political landscape.

"When we began this conversation on the merger, I said we are in a coalition pegged on three parties: UDA, ANC, and Ford Kenya," Mudavadi stated.

Musalia explained that the move was to help the party cope with the dynamic political playing field ahead of the 2027 polls.

"I also said, as we move closer to 2027, the political environment will be different from that of 2022.

"We have not even reached 2027, and the political environment has changed. It is not going to be the same,” Mudavadi opined.

According to Mudavadi, to have negotiating power in the 2027 political avenues, the party must morph into different formations and collaborate with formidable teams.

“It is important to look ahead because in 2027 the negotiating arrangement will be different.

"That is how I want to appeal to you as we go forward. Let us support the president; it is the right thing to do and for the country," he opined.

This comes even as Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua continues to be isolated by Ruto and his government, and Mudavadi’s entrant may just eclipse him completely.

