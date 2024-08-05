JOHO comes clean on his involvement in drug trafficking business as he pleads with MPs to approve him as the next Mining CS





Monday, August 5, 2024 – President William Ruto’s Cabinet Secretary nominee for the Ministry of Mining, Blue Economy, and Maritime Affairs, Hassan Joho, has categorically refuted longstanding allegations linking him to drug trafficking.

Speaking during his vetting by Parliament, Joho criticized the selective use of the 2013 Saitoti dossier, which he argues lacks evidence implicating him.

"On the drug baron issue, the irony for me is when you want to pick records selectively.

"That is what challenges me. When I was campaigning in 2013, there were billboards put up saying 'don't vote the baron, vote change'," Joho stated.

He referred to the dossier presented by the late George Saitoti, then Minister of Internal Security, which originated from the American Embassy.

Recounting his political journey, Joho highlighted the intense scrutiny he faced, particularly during his tenure as governor in 2013.

"I am not a fool. I come from a family that is blessed with businesses, and I am thankful for what I have," he remarked.

Joho pointed out that as a prominent critic of the Jubilee government, he endured various personal and professional attacks.

"I had personal altercations; they came after me in businesses and on many fronts.

"Don't you think for a minute, if I was involved in any illegal activity, I would have survived that regime?

"They would have quickly used it against me," he claimed.

The nominee asserted his commitment to lawful business practices.

"I want to assure Kenyans that I do clean businesses, that are visible, and can be audited. If someone wants to talk about the dossier that was tabled, also talk about the outcome of the investigations," he stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST