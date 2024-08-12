I will resign if President WILLIAM RUTO ignores my advice – CS WYCLIFFE OPARANYA declares.





Monday, August 12, 2024- Newly appointed Cooperatives and SMEs Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya has vowed to resign if President William Ruto and his administration refuse to heed his advice on empowering Kenyans.

Speaking at Mariakani Church of God South B on Sunday, Oparanya said President William Ruto picked him because of his track record.

The former Kakamega governor said he had accepted to help the Kenya Kwanza administration to serve Kenyans.

However, Oparanya warned he would bolt out of the government if the Kenya Kwanza administration failed to implement his ideas.

"The people who hail from Kakamega know the work I did, so they have seen that this old man can help us with work.

"I will help them, but if I ignore my advice, I will quit the job," Oparanya said.

Oparanya is among four ODM party officials who were recently named to the broad-based Cabinet by Ruto.

The former county boss had in the past vowed never to work for the Kenya Kwanza government.

